Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells $8,713,013.32 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.04, for a total transaction of $8,713,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.36, for a total transaction of $8,906,392.88.

On Friday, August 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95.

NYSE:TDG opened at $524.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $307.36 and a one year high of $555.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.10.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. FMR LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,836,000 after purchasing an additional 771,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after buying an additional 526,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after buying an additional 412,007 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.82.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

