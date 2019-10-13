Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $661,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $161.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

