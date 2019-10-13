Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the airline’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,701 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

NYSE:LUV opened at $53.92 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.