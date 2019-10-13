Intelsat (NYSE:I) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,562,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 2,210,032 shares.The stock last traded at $24.33 and had previously closed at $23.30.

I has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intelsat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 461,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,808,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intelsat (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

