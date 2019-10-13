International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Up 2.6%

International Petroleum Corp (TSE:IPCO) was up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.71, approximately 12,361 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 46,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

Separately, GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $767.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.70.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2018, it had proved and probable reserves of 288 million barrels of oil equivalents.

