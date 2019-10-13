International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE INSW opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.97 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

