inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the August 30th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, CEO James Pelrin bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $42,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get inTEST alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 209,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 33.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of INTT opened at $4.58 on Friday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.