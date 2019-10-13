Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 31st

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

VBF opened at $19.99 on Friday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.