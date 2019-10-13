Invesco Ltd. Acquires 10,962 Shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGR. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 13.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 33.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter.

BGR stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

