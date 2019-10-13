Invesco Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Position in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.20% of Superior Energy Services worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,612,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,483,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 634,863 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,175,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 979,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terence E. Hall acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,684,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $68,208.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,215,002 shares of company stock worth $281,950. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Shares of Superior Energy Services stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

