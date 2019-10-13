Invesco Ltd. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,612 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 126,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,605,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

CalAmp stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

