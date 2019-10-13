Invesco Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 324.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3,930.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.13 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAHC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

