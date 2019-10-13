Invesco Ltd. Purchases 38,526 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 40.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 25.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,904 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 410,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

MGP stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

