Invesco Ltd. Purchases 48,980 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 319.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

