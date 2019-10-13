Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,239 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 137,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:USNA opened at $68.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.66 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $288,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.