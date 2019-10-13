Invesco Ltd. Sells 100,944 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.91% of Meridian Bioscience worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VIVO. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of VIVO opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.38. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.81 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

