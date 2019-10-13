Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.8% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $191.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.53.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

