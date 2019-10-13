Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.38

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 4867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGW. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,364,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 444,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

