Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XSLV stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.