IQE’s (IQE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut IQE to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Get IQE alerts:

LON:IQE opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.51 million and a P/E ratio of -35.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 43.34 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.60 ($1.30).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.