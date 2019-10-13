iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $53.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30.

