iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 398.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,206,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 964,257 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,645,000 after acquiring an additional 897,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,051,000 after acquiring an additional 335,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $115.65 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $118.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

