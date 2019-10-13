James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $40.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for James River Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JRVR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on shares of James River Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. 309,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,067. James River Group has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in James River Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in James River Group by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.