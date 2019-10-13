Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDGL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $219.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.