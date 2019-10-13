Jane Street Group LLC Buys 98,508 Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kadmon worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of KDMN opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

