Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 46.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 121,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 29.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 252.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,034,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,476,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.62. Masonite International Corp has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

