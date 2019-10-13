Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,492 Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 194,521 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

