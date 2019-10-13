Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 196 Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,285.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,268.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.40. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $767.15 and a 1-year high of $1,321.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,414.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 target price (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,303.20.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

