Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRET. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $14.94 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd.

