Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 143.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 115,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Colligan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,011.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

