Jane Street Group LLC Sells 17,270 Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 366,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 261,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AK Steel by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 58,504 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AK Steel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective (up previously from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Shares of AKS stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. AK Steel’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

AK Steel Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS).

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.