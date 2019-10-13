Jane Street Group LLC Sells 57,900 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 201.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,379.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $30.75.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.