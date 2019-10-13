Jane Street Group LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 85.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $203,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 95,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

