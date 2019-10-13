JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by 86 Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by stock analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. 86 Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of JD stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,200,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

