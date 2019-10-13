Jefferies Financial Group Lowers UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $300.00.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.22.

UNH stock opened at $222.07 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.16 and its 200-day moving average is $240.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,924,120. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

