JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,598.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,835 shares of company stock worth $220,545. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 635.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 749,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 647,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

