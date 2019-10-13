Jimmy Groombridge Purchases 119 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge bought 119 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.37).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstGroup alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 115 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($196.85).

On Monday, August 12th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 132 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £149.16 ($194.90).

LON FGP opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.68) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.36. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FGP. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 124.14 ($1.62).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.