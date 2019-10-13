JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE) Trading Down 0.6%

JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 827.50 ($10.81), approximately 3,326 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832.50 ($10.88).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 728.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

About JPMN ELEC/PAR 0.0000427188 (LON:JPE)

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

