JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Set at $135.00 by Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) received a $135.00 price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

JPM traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $116.14. 14,717,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,318,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $56,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

