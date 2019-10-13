JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY stock opened at $56.82 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

