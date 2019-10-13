K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.01

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.01 and traded as high as $36.85. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 672 shares.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $391.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.01.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.45%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

