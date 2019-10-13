Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NYSE KRG opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $2,174,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

