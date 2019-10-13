Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.25 price target on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$7.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 30.97, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$8.69.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

