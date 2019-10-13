Kolion (KLN) Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Kolion has a total market capitalization of $493,542.00 and $3,295.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kolion has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Kolion token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kolion Profile

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077.

Buying and Selling Kolion

Kolion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kolion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kolion using one of the exchanges listed above.

