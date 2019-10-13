Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.