Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $158,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

