Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4,645.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TAK opened at $17.29 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.