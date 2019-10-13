Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $633,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $937,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 499,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.93%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 120,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $5,201,734.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,062,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $2,307,255.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 589,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,316,831.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.