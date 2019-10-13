Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 224.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ArcelorMittal SA has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $19.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

