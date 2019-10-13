Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 94.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 607.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $81.39 and a twelve month high of $133.46.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

